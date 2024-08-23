Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 401 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $68.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

