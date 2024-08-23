Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

