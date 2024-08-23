Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 548 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.