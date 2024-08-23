Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 800 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $8,716,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

