Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Nortech Systems worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.57. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Nortech Systems Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

