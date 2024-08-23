China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares.
China Sunergy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About China Sunergy
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Sunergy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for China Sunergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sunergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.