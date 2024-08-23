Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.90. 3,253,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,146,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

