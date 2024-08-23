Christopher John Perry Sells 6,501 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,819.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $210.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $227,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

