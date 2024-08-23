Christopher P. Comparato Sells 100,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $23.56 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

