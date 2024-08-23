Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

