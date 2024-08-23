Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Chuy’s
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Chuy’s Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.