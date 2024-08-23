Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

