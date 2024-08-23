Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CHUY opened at $37.12 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $639.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

