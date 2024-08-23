Citigroup Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $92.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $11,058,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

