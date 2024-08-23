Citigroup Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $7.60

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.30 to $7.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

