Citigroup Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $374.26 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.12 and its 200 day moving average is $432.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.