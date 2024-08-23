Clarus Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Cormark reduced their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

AEP stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$75.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

