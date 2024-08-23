ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

