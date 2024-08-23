ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

