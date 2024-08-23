Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 352.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

