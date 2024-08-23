Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Down 3%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 82,550,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 125,787,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

