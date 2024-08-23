CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $375,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 46.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.