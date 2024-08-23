Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

