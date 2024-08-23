Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) & Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Acquisition Co. II and Codere Online Luxembourg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $16.92 million N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg $139.12 million 2.53 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Ares Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ares Acquisition Co. II and Codere Online Luxembourg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Ares Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition Co. II and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A -116.17% 4.47% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Ares Acquisition Co. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

