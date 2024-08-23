Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,205 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.32 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

