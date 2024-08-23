Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.31. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

