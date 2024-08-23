Cognex (CGNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) recently:

8/9/2024 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Cognex had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2024 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cognex Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

