Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognex were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 38.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cognex by 153.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 203,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

