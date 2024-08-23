Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

