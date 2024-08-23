Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.