Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading 11.9% Higher

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 5,110,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

