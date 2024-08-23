Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMUGet Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comet Industries

In other news, Director Michael Santoro purchased 6,400 shares of Comet Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Company insiders own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Comet Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.