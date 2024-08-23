Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comet Industries

In other news, Director Michael Santoro purchased 6,400 shares of Comet Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Company insiders own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

