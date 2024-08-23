Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

