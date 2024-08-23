Comparing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 83.74 -$796.00 million ($0.55) -6.60 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -37.90% -33.94% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Aspyra.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

