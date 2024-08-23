Comparing Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.4%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mr Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mr Price Group and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.68% 16.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mr Price Group and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr Price Group and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 1.58 Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.32 $5.82 billion $0.96 28.07

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Mr Price Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services; insurance products; cellular products and services; mobile devices and accessories; and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 2,702 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

