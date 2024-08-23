Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma Acquires 1,044,200 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 1,044,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $11,444,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,583,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,155,664.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 573,453 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,060,471.68.

CRK stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

