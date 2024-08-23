Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.