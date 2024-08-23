Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 8%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 88,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.