CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $94.73, but opened at $101.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $102.85, with a volume of 171,177 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 750.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

