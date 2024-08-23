Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.20

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.15, with a volume of 497553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

