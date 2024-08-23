Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $17.00 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

