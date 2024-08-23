Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $17.00 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
