Contrasting Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) and Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Orpea shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Orpea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.44 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -8.99 Orpea N/A N/A N/A $1.83 7.77

Analyst Ratings

Orpea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orpea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookdale Senior Living and Orpea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orpea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Orpea.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Orpea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -5.71% -44.72% -3.55% Orpea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orpea beats Brookdale Senior Living on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services. The company's post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals offer services for geriatrics, musculoskeletal, nervous system, cardiovascular, hematology, and oncology conditions, as well as patients in a persistent vegetative state or in a minimally conscious state. Its psychiatric hospitals provide services for the patients with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, addictions, eating disorders, sleep disorders, personality disorders, ageing-related psychiatric disorders, psychosis, over exhaustion or burn-out, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic conditions, and post-traumatic stress disorder conditions, as well as geriatric, child, young adult, parent-child, and public/private patients psychiatry services. In addition, the company offers home care services, including housekeeping services, such as cleaning, meals, ironing, gardening, and household errands; daily life assistance services comprising day or night supervision, assistance with hygiene tasks, and meal-time assistance; and movement assistance services. The company operates in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Slovenia, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Latvia, Croatia, and China. ORPEA SA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

