Contrasting Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Chubu Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94% Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Chubu Electric Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Chubu Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.35 $14.95 million $0.15 28.67 Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -3.25

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montauk Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Chubu Electric Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply and real estate activities, as well as life-related business about medical and health. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

