Contrasting Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76% Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.70 Semler Scientific $61.74 million 3.24 $20.58 million $2.79 10.15

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Vivani Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

