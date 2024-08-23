Contrasting Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.30%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 167.37%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -28.67% -27.24% Voyager Therapeutics 6.28% 3.31% 2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 192.62 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -3.31 Voyager Therapeutics $143.77 million 2.52 $132.33 million ($0.05) -133.40

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Compass Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

