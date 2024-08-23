Contrasting YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and YY Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $36.13 million 5.02 $6.14 million $0.38 34.08 YY Group $31.77 million 0.92 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for HireQuest and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than YY Group.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 14.06% 9.23% 5.50% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireQuest beats YY Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries. The company provides its services under the HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, SNelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI trade names. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, and retail industries, as well as dental practices. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

