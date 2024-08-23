Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,397,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.