Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.19) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRBP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $636.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.90.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

