Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 9,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Alternative ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Core Alternative ETF ( NYSEARCA:CCOR Free Report ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Core Alternative ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

