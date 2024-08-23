Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 9,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.
Core Alternative ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.
Core Alternative ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF
About Core Alternative ETF
The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Alternative ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.