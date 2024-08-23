Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.58. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.