Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.86.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$118.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.78.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.